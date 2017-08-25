Trojans fall short in Fickiesen's debut

Fickiesen’s Trojans struggled to get anything going offensively and lost 35-14 at home to Seneca East Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Trojans last year as well, 54-20.

Seneca East ran for 135 yards as a team on 35 attempts and passed for 270 more. South Central only had 190 total yards.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Legg led the Trojan offense. He went 22-of-39 for 190 yards and an interception. Junior Cristiano Murphy caught six of those passes for 40 yards. Senior Marcus McCormack carried the ball nine times for 39 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Fickiesen gave credit to the Tigers. He said they have plenty talent and experience on their team.

“Our kids battled; that’s a very good team right there, Seneca East,” Fickiesen said. “They have a ton of athletes, a ton of kids. The biggest thing with them is experience in winning. They know how to do it and how to do it right.”

Fickiesen also took responsibility for the Trojans’ poor offensive play.

“Offensively we weren’t very good, and that’s on me,” he said. “I thought defensively at times we played well, but like I said that’s a very good team and all credit to them.”

Seneca East got two quick touchdowns in the first quarter from senior Brock Martin. He first hit junior D.J. Ruffing with a 23-yard touchdown pass and then ran a 14-yard TD four minutes later.

The only touchdown the Trojans were able to get was on an interception returned by Marcus McCormack. The Tigers started the drive with the ball on their own 11-yard line with just over a minute left to play in the second quarter. On the first play of the drive, McCormack picked the pass off and easily ran it into the end zone for the score. The Trojans went for two on the next play, but failed to convert.

Evan Legg led the team offensively in the first half, going 11-of-17 for 87 yards.

Seneca East was the first to get on the board in the second half, but it didn’t happen until early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Chase Foos hit senior Bo Smith with a 34-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-6 lead.

Martin added a 2-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to give the Tigers a commanding 28-6 lead with 4:20 remaining in the game.

The Trojans answered back on their next drive. A 50-yard run by McCormack put the ball on the Tigers’ 1-yard line. Ben Lamoreaux finished the job on the next play with a rushing touchdown. The Trojans also converted on their 2-point attempt this time with Legg connecting with Murphy to make the score 28-14 with 2:36 remaining.

The Trojans attempted an onside kick, but didn’t recover. The Tigers took advantage of their great field position and added another score, this time a 13-yard run by Martin to make the score 35-14.

The Trojans will look to redeem themselves next week when they host Danbury. Fickiesen said they need to play better offensively if they expect to win.

“Offensively we have to improve big time, I mean everywhere, all the way across the board,” he said. “Just consistency. We had a couple drives where we moved the ball, but overall we weren’t very good on offense.”