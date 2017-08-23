New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 22, 2017

Justin S. Dobias, 38, 3426 Greenwich Angling, Greenwich — Failure to reinstate, DUI, license forfeit, drug possession
Julia A. Hamons, 38, 6142 Townline 12, Willard — Contempt
Charles E. Houghtland, 22, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — FRA, theft, controlled substance possession or use
John D. Leitz, 29, 33 High St., Plymouth — Drug possession, probation violation
Nicholas T. Sams, 21, Lorain — Probation violation
Joshua S. Schofield, 35, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic Violence
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Joy E. Jensen, 38, South Haven, Mich. — Probation violation