logo

no avatar

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 22, 2017

• Updated Aug 23, 2017 at 11:04 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 22, 2017:

Justin S. Dobias, 38, 3426 Greenwich Angling, Greenwich — Failure to reinstate, DUI, license forfeit, drug possession

Julia A. Hamons, 38, 6142 Townline 12, Willard — Contempt

Charles E. Houghtland, 22, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — FRA, theft, controlled substance possession or use

John D. Leitz, 29, 33 High St., Plymouth — Drug possession, probation violation

Nicholas T. Sams, 21, Lorain — Probation violation

Joshua S. Schofield, 35, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic Violence

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Joy E. Jensen, 38, South Haven, Mich. — Probation violation

Recommended for You