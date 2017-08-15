Cedar Point to unveil major new ride Wednesday

But because Wednesday is National Roller Coaster Day, the Sandusky park’s parent firm, Cedar Fair LP, also will announce plans for new roller coasters at three more of its parks nationwide.

"I think what they're going for here is a splash of quantity, 'Look what we're doing and look how many coasters we're putting in,' " said Dennis Speigel president of International Theme Park Services Inc. of Cincinnati.

"It will be a big announcement within the industry and it certainly will be a big deal at the parks where they're putting these in," he added.

Besides Cedar Point, industry buzz about new coasters has been fomenting at Knott's Berry Farm in suburban Los Angeles, at California's Great Adventure near Santa Clara, and at Kings Dominion in Virginia.

Cedar Fair has filed trademarks for three names — Hangtime, Railblazer, and The Ledge.

At Kings Dominion, it is rebuilding a favorite coaster known as the Hurler, and fan buzz suggests that name could remain or change to Hurler 2.0.

At Cedar Point, the Mean Streak is located in FrontierTown and the park has sent out clues feature silhouettes of three outlaw types — “Chess," "Digger," and "Blackjack" — uggesting the ride being rebuilt by Rocky Mountain Construction Co. will have an Old West theme.

"Railblazer sounds like a reasonable expectation for a ride with a Western theme," said Jeff Putz, operator of the PointBuzz fan website devoted to Cedar Point. "It would certainly be something that would fit with the FrontierTown location."

Coaster enthusiasts got a glimpse of the construction of the Cedar Point ride in July, and Putz said the reaction was one of excitement. A Rocky Mountain Construction truck was seen at the site, and the Idaho-based firm has a positive reputation for converting wooden coasters to steel.

"All the Rocky Mountain projects that have been done have been complete slam dunks. There is the potential for making [the former Mean Streak] into one of the best rides at the park, so I'm very enthused about it," Putz said.