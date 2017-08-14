Richard Benton Heiser

Richard was born on August 5, 1924, in Mansfield, to Benton and Irene (Long) Heiser-Johnson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, handy-man projects, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elsie Heiser; three children, Donna J. Harding, Penny A. (Chuck) Stone, and Larry R. (Penny) Heiser; one brother, Donald (Marge) Heiser; four grandchildren, Jim Heiser, Chris (Lisa) Shirley, Lisa Harding, and Erika (Carlos) Jimenez; six great-grandchildren, Michael Heiser, Duane Heiser, Jenna Heiser, Vincent Jimenez, William Jimenez, and Alena Jimenez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chet Huffman; sister, Margarette Huffman, and brother, Bud Johnson.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. Memorial Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with full military honors performed by Richland Co. Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Honor Flight Attn: Diane Gresse 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505, or OhioHealth Mansfield Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield, Ohio 44905.

