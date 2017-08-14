New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 11-13, 2017

Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, 47 Cline St. — Breaking and entering
Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St., Greewich -—Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Dawson D. Buchanan, 19, 7495 County Road 205, Bellevue — Criminal trespassing, theft
Dennis R. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Protection order violation
Tara L. Day, 37, Westerville -— Speed limits, financial repsonsiblity action
Michael D. Gonzalez, 26, 30 1/2 Front St., Willard -— Disorderly conduct
Scott D. Hadaway, 48, 1720 Butler Road, Wakeman — Probation violation
James Jones Jr., 48, 21 Valley Park Drive — Drug trafficking (marijuana)
Todd A. Kaple, 47, Sandusky -— DUI
James E. Miller, 50, 4304 S. Ohio 601 — Probation violation
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Benajmin T. Dorsey, 28, 215 Wood St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct
Jeffrey R. Dvorak, 30, Richfield — Disorderly conduct
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault
Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault
Haley M. Hamlin, 23, Mansfield — Driving under DUI suspension
Karl Hoffman, 64, Cleveland — Disorderly conduct
Richard L. Patrick Jr., 35, 429 Walton St., Willard -— Contempt
Steven G. Swartz, 58, Findlay — Disorderly conduct
Lawrence C. Yahnert, 57, Cleveland — Disorderly conduct
Nancie I. Zmundzinski, 61, Parma Heights — Disorderly conduct