logo

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 11-13, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Yesterday at 12:24 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 11 through 13, 2017:

Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, 47 Cline St. — Breaking and entering

Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St., Greewich -—Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Dawson D. Buchanan, 19, 7495 County Road 205, Bellevue — Criminal trespassing, theft

Dennis R. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Protection order violation 

Tara L. Day, 37, Westerville -— Speed limits, financial repsonsiblity action

Michael D. Gonzalez, 26, 30 1/2 Front St., Willard -— Disorderly conduct

Scott D. Hadaway, 48, 1720 Butler Road, Wakeman — Probation violation

James Jones Jr., 48, 21 Valley Park Drive — Drug trafficking (marijuana)

Todd A. Kaple, 47, Sandusky -— DUI

James E. Miller, 50, 4304 S. Ohio 601 — Probation violation 

* * * 

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Benajmin T. Dorsey, 28, 215 Wood St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct

Jeffrey R. Dvorak, 30, Richfield — Disorderly conduct

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault

Haley M. Hamlin, 23, Mansfield — Driving under DUI suspension

Karl Hoffman, 64, Cleveland — Disorderly conduct

Richard L. Patrick Jr., 35, 429 Walton St., Willard -— Contempt 

Steven G. Swartz, 58, Findlay — Disorderly conduct

Lawrence C. Yahnert, 57, Cleveland — Disorderly conduct

Nancie I. Zmundzinski, 61, Parma Heights — Disorderly conduct

Recommended for You