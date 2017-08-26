Weekend forecast for Norwalk: Sunny skies, highs in mid 70s

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s — about 51 tonight and 59 on Sunday.

There is a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:52:01 a.m. and set at 8:11:53 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:53:01 a.m. and set at 8:10:18 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:54:01 a.m. and set at 8:08:42 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 8 mph.

Monday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.