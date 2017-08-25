Highs in 70s

Tonight’s low could dip into the upper 40s.

Early next week, while highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, there is a chance of rain.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:51 a.m. and set at 8:13:28 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:52:01 a.m. and set at 8:11:53 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.