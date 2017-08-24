Pleasant weather on tap for next several days

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s amid mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

At this point, no rain is forecasted at least through Tuesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:50 a.m. and set at 8:15:02 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:51 a.m. and set at 8:13:28 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.