Rain Thursday, but rest of the week looking good

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and night, but the sun is expected to return Friday and Saturday.

The sun will rise at 6:41:57 a.m. today and will set at 8:27:04 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:42:57 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:25:37.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind about 6 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 66. Northeast wind about 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 62.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday — Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.