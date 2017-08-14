Nice weather for fair

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 80. Tonight’s low will be 61.

On Tuesday, when everyone is admitted free of charge until 3 p.m., the high will be in the mid 80s, again with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night’s low will be in the mid 60s.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but the weekend is projected to be dry and sunny, with highs in the low 80s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:39:56 a.m. and set at 8:29:55 p.m. — the first time since May 2 that it will happen before 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:40:56 a.m. and set at 8:28:30 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.