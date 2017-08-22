Norwalk opens season with sweep of Edison

But finally on the floor with a match that counted, a young Norwalk team looked the part in a three-game sweep of visiting Edison in the season opener for both teams.

Norwalk won by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 Tuesday night at NHS.

“I could not be more excited,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “The girls came out with fire, everyone was excited and played with enthusiasm. Those are things that you don’t know with a young group — if it’s going to happen when you get to a match.

“We’ve struggled a little bit with scrimmages, but everyone gets that way,” she added. “You get burnt out seeing the same people, practicing all the time, and once you’re at a live match it’s just fun — and that’s what it was tonight. I’m very proud of them tonight.”

Norwalk (1-0) never really had much resistance in Game 1, jumping out to a 12-4 lead en route to the 25-17 win.

But the Chargers (0-1) were able to get some momentum going midway through Game 2, as Macy Stower, Jessica Stoll and Kami Neuberger came up big in spots as Edison took a 13-12 lead.

However, Norwalk settled in, as Aimee Smith and Claire Kelley anchored things up front, and Anne Davidson kept it steady from the back. Leading 21-19, Norwalk scored four of the final five points to put away a 25-20 win for a 2-0 lead.

In Game 3, Edison again seized momentum midway through — and took a 15-12 lead at one point.

But that set the stage for sophomore hitter Carly Bilton. Trailing 20-19, Bilton consecutively came through with a kill, block and a kill to put Norwalk ahead for good in the 25-20 win.

Bilton was 28-of-33 hitting with 16 kills to pace the Norwalk attack.

“She is new to the floor. She floated last year a little bit, but there is a big difference between being a floater to a power hitter,” Kalizewski said of Bilton. “She’s been anxious and nervous, so to see her come out like that for her, for us and the girls around her — it gives her the confidence to do this and show her she’s ready.”

Also for Norwalk, Alaina Kelley was 99-of-100 setting with 37 assists, while Smith was 22-of-26 hitting with nine kills. Claire Kelley added eight kills and 12 digs. Davidson had 17 digs to pace the defense, with Olivia Ward serving four aces with 11 digs, and Delaney Thomas added seven kills.

For Edison, Stoll finished with eight kills, four digs and three points. Neuberger added 19 assists and five digs, while Stower had five kills and 11 digs. Hannah Vitaz had four kills and six blocks, while Alaina Fidler had three kills and five blocks.

Also for the Chargers, Jordyn Mitnik had 11 digs, with Grace Houser adding nine digs and three points.

“If you get out of system, it’s really hard to defend what they run,” Edison coach Sean Hoover said. “I thought we did a good job adjusting at the net and making some digs behind it, but it’s the first match, and it’s a process.

“We’re fairly young with varsity experience, but I guess the thing I noticed is we improved from each game,” he added. “We called some timeouts and made some adjustments, and that’s what we’re going to have to do to continue that battle of winning points.”

Edison is right back in action Thursday night when it hosts Clyde.

“I was proud of the effort they gave,” Hoover said. “They kept improving and fighting. We didn’t hang our heads and give up, which is an easy thing to do against a team like that, which runs such a fast offense. We kept improving.”

Norwalk will have a full week off before visiting Columbian in a Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division match. It closed the Northern Ohio League with seven straight championships and 68 consecutive wins.

Kalizewski will focus on serve receive in terms of immediate improvements.

“It has got to be the base of what you do right now,” she said. “We’re early, we’re young, and serve receive is something that can fall apart really quickly. This summer we went up against some teams that served really well, so that’s what can fall apart when you’re an inexperienced team.

“That’s our focus,” Kalizewski added. “Stay consistent and brush off the mistakes. You’re going to make mistakes, so forget about them.”

Twitter: @SRHazelwood