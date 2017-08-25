June Adelle Pleasnick McIntyre

She was born June 24, 1921, in Newburgh Heights, Ohio, to the late Richard Henry and Elizabeth (Steele) Pickering. She was a 1939 graduate of Garfield Heights High School and attended Fenn College, Moody Bible Institute, Ashland University Seminary, Bowling Green State University and Firelands’ Elder College, Ashland College, and ordained by the Alleluia Fellowship. She worked for General Electric as an airplane machinist during WWII and was a dental assistant. She was the Secretary for Mayor Louis Frey, Cost Accountant for Roth Construction, Office Manager for the Preis Store and Maxi Tire, a Christian lay pastor and counselor. She taught Art for 2 years at Norwalk Schools, was a founder of the Salvation Army Learning Zone, a Christian Bible Teacher, member of Alleluia Fellowship, Foursquare Gospel and First Presbyterian Church. She was known as a prayer warrior; artist; actress, singer and director with the Shoestring Players; and was a Big Band vocalist in her teen years. She was a guest speaker on many occasions and shared her love of the Christian faith and many of her talents.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Gar (Robin) Pleasnick of New Albany, OH, Joseph Michael (Cathy) Pleasnick of Jacksonville, FL, and Walter Earnest Pleasnick of Hemet, CA; sister, Barbara Rae (LeRoy) Reed of Broadview Heights; step-daughter, Marcia McIntyre (Jim) Reed; sister-in-law, Dita Pickering; daughter-in-law, Alice Pleasnick; grandchildren, Jeff, Mark (Renee) Pleasnick, Christine Pleasnick, Kara (Joshua) Pleasnick-Frey, Danielle (Mark) Farrar, Minden (David) Jennings, John (Beth) Pleasnick, Erika (Troy) Smitherman and Elizabeth (Scott) Truxell; great-grandchildren, Melissa, Miriam, Mary, Mya, Camryn, Elizabeth, Lucia, Braden, Addison, Abigail, Elizabeth, John, Storm, Anneliese and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Wallace McIntyre; son, Alan Louis Pleasnick; a brother, Richard Dean Pickering; and a grandson, Gregory Ball.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 1 – 3 and 5 - 7 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, and Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd., Norwalk, with the Rev. Clair Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; BGSU Firelands Elder College, One University Drive, Huron, OH 44839; one’s favorite charity or a Christian church.

