Linda R. Eastman

She was born April 27, 1950, to the late Raymond L. Wilson and Patricia L. (Brick) Welsh, in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Linda served her country, in the United States Army, during Vietnam, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, Norwalk, and worked at West Baking Company, Fruedenberg, Cedar Point, and Walmart. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and caring for her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Walter H. “Butch” Eastman, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her daughter, Susan L. Waldrom, of Sandusky, Ohio, by her sons, Thomas R. Eastman Sr., of Norwalk, Ohio, Travis C. Blystone, of Wakeman, Ohio, and Brian K. Eastman, of Norwalk, Ohio, by 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Linda is also survived by her mother, Patricia Welsh of Vista California, and by her brothers, Ron and Danny Welsh, of Riverside, California. She was preceded in death by her father, and by her brothers, Billie Lee Thomas, and Scott D. Wilson.

A grave side service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 200 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio. Chaplain David Detwiler will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

