Dorothy Ann (Ashbaker) Robbins

She was born to Melvin and Rebecca Ashbaker on October 6, 1933 in Grace, Idaho. Dorothy was raised and attended school in Kaysville, Utah. She met Charles while he was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, where they were wed before moving to New London and later settling in Norwalk, where she lived for 42 years.

Dorothy was employed by L&K Restaurants and McDonald's. She loved cooking for and spending time with her family, gardening and watching Buckeye football. Her fudge cookies (especially Christmas ones) and lasagna were family and friends favorites. Her potato salad was world class; the world is a lesser place without it. She will always be remembered for her generosity and tireless energy. Dorothy was an avid blood donor and had donated more than 4 gallons to the American Red Cross before health issues forced her to stop.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Bill) Hall of DeBary, Florida; sons, Ted (Michele) of Stuart, Florida, Sid (Lisa) of Ashville, Ohio and Dwight (Lorna) of Milan, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Wade, Kristina, Charles, Melanie, Drew, Kayla and Aubrianna; 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way, Mekay, Liam and Dawson and her sister, Bonnie Voigt of Layton, Utah.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents and brothers, Richard, Wayne, Elias, Robert and Ronald.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 and condolences may be expressed at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08162017