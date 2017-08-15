He is survived by his parents, Amanda Lane of Willard, and Joshua Hale of Norwalk; a younger sister, Emberly Lawerance; maternal grandparents, Valarie (Steve) Bogner of Greenwich; paternal grandparents, Marlene (Dennis) Hutchinson of Willard, and Bruce Hale of Greenwich; three uncles, Richard Lane, Matthew Lane, and Joshua Prederie; two aunts, Harley Lane, and Felicia Dobias; grandparents, James (Michelle) Heilman; numerous other relatives and friends: and Anthony Guzan and Ryan Lawrence.

Aiden was a free spirted little boy. He loved to run and play for as long as he could, always active. His sister Emberly was special to him and they both loved swimming together and playing outside. The Lego Movie was his favorite movie and he was always excited to play with new Legos. His love and compassion for others was more than I could explain. He loved everyone and always wanted to be around friends and family. Aiden was the strongest and bravest little boy and fought this cancer until his last breathe. My life and many others have changed witnessing his life and the obstacles he had overcome. Forever and always Aiden James Hale will be in our hearts and we will miss him more than words.

Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Friday, August 25, 2017 from Twelve Noon to 2:00 PM. A memorial service will follow on Friday at 4:00 PM at the Faith Community Church, 327 East Main Street, Crestline, Ohio with Pastor Bill Fox officiating. Burial will be held at the Centerton Cemetery in Centerton, Ohio at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Amanda Lane, 4711 Egypt Road, Willard, Ohio 44890. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR08162017