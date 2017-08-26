'Everyone is pumped' about free FSO pops concert

The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the south entrance of Veterans Memorial Lake Park. The family pops concert program, which is in its eighth year, also will feature singer-songwriter Emily Keener, of Wakeman, and the Norwalk High School band.

The 117-member NHS band will perform Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” with the orchestra, which is conducted by Carl Topilow.

“We’re going to help them close the show,” NHS band director Will Kish said.

The students got the music in late July during band camp.

“They’ve been working on it on their own,” Kish said. “We won’t work with them until Sunday. We are going to rehearse with them earlier that afternoon and come back and play the concert that night.”

Keener, in addition to playing with the orchestra, will perform several songs by herself. The FSO will perform several songs with the Wakeman singer, who competed on Season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice” and learned to play guitar when she was 11 years old. Matt Salvaggio, who works for the Cleveland Pops, created arrangements of: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John, “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley and “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain” by Willie Nelson.

“We’re excited,” said Korobkin, who credits board member Jon Ditz for his hard work arranging for food trucks to be at the Norwalk reservoir.

Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

From what Korobkin has heard from her Norwalk board members and the FSO librarian and personnel manager, Jody Chaffee, she said “it sounds like everyone is pumped.” Local FSO board members include Ditz, his daughter Deb Ludwig and Giovanni Bignoli. Ludwig’s daughter and Ditz’s granddaughter, Norwalk Councilwoman Samantha Whilhelm, is involved in the strategic planning committee.

Usually, the free family pops concerts by the orchestra have been on the BGSU Firelands campus and attract 2,000 to 2,500 people.

Korobkin expects at least that many people to come to the Norwalk reservoir Sunday. She said the free concert is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been to FSO concerts.

“I would say 1,000 would be really low … We want to reach people who don’t know about us,” Korobkin added. “I’m sharing it on Facebook and I’m getting notices from people I’ve never heard of.”

While the orchestra is based in Sandusky and plays primarily at the Sandusky State Theatre, she said the FSO is heavily engaged in music education and Korobkin plans to be in Norwalk more.

About 10 years ago, the FSO performed at the Ernsthuasen Performing Arts Center. The orchestra will return to NHS for a family/children’s concert titled “Carnival of the Animals.”

“We are looking forward to that. It will be a community event,” Korobkin said.