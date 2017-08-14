Emily Keener making 'avant-folk' album

“This is the first record of mine that will be on vinyl record,” the 18-year-old Wakeman musician said. “It’s slated to be released in late 2018.”

The full-length album, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be her fourth. Keener’s first record, “A Book of New Beginnings,” was released in 2013. She is recording her new songs at Far Around Recording, 24 W. Main St. in Norwalk, which formerly was Dirtsandwich Music Co. (aka “The Dirt”).

Keener gained national notoriety during her run on Season 10 of “The Voice.” During her first performance, the so-called blind auditions, all four judges turned their chairs around and showed interest in her. Keener, who worked with singer Pharrell Williams, advanced to the top 12 before being eliminated from the NBC competition series.

Most recently, Keener opened for the country band Rutledge during the July 4 concert at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

When asked about her new album, Keener said many of the songs have been written and the “conceptual work has begun.”

“I think they are going to be honest and vulnerable,” she said, referring to her semi-autobiographical songs. “I think it will be avant-folk.”

Avant-folk is a contemporary type of folk music that is more “experimental-influenced” and less confined to conventional song structure or style. The style plays with instrumentation, rhythm and other factors not commonly found in folk music.

Keener said her previous album, “Breakfast,” was geared more toward pop. It was released in November.

“I think my voice has changed over the last year. It has gotten richer and deeper,” said Keener, who believes that should lend itself to the melancholy vibe of her new songs.

The singer-songwriter isn’t dishing on who her fellow musicians are on the new album. At least not yet. Keener said she’s working with friends and “musical minds from around northeast Ohio.”

Once again Keener is working with Noah Heyman, who co-produced “Breakfast.” She said their friendship and previous working relationship “makes it a lot more fun” and adds a level of trust.

“I like the way his mind works,” added Keener, referring to the way Heyman approaches recording and producing. “I think it’s nice to (make music) with somebody you’re already familiar with.”

Keener will be producing her new album, which she said will allow her to have even more say in its musical direction.

The Wakeman musician is looking for some financial assistance from her fans. The album is part of a Kickstarter project. According the fund-raising site, Keener has a $9,999 goal to create “an intimate record with the help of your love and a little pixie dust.”

“We thought of some really cool rewards,” Keener said.

Depending on the amount of contributions, fans can receive handwritten lyrics, personalized messages, songwriting lessons and what Keener calls “surprise performances.”

She has partnered with Kickstarter and Qrates, which makes and distributes vinyl records, so fans can have LPs shipped directly to them.

Keener plans on performing several shows in anticipation of the album’s release.

“I have a bunch of local shows planned,” Keener said.

For information on her upcoming gigs, visit the “events” tab at EmilyKeener.com.

