Calling the county's cutest pooches!

The Norwalk Reflector is hosting a cutest dog contest and is inviting you to share photos of your adorable best friend.

We're asking local residents to submit their photos of their pups and the one with the most Instagram “likes” wins.

The submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 24, with voting ending Friday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Submissions will be posted in the order in which they are received, so get yours in early for the best chance to win! The winner will be announced Saturday, Aug. 26.

Those entering the contest must be 18 years or older, or have parental permission to enter, must live in the Reflector readership area (Huron County, Milan, Bellevue, etc.) and must be willing to come to the Reflector, 61 E. Monroe St., to pick up their lucky dog’s prize.

Those interested in participating can send us a photo of their dog, with the following information: owner’s name, pet’s name, pet’s age, what city you're from and why you think your dog is the cutest. Submissions can be made via snail mail, email, Instagram or Facebook. Then check our Instagram account (@norwalk_reflector) throughout the coming weeks for your photo.

You can also post a photo of your dog with the above information with #reflector_cutestdog and #norwalkreflector to automatically be entered.

Make sure to tell your friends so they can help your playful pal win and make their own submission.

The winner will be named the Reflector’s Cutest Dog of the Year and receive a special puppy prize. Their photo will be shared on our social media accounts and published in the print edition of the newspaper. All submissions also will be put in a growing gallery on our website.

May the best dog win!