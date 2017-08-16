Time to stop ignoring Declaration of Independence

Pope John Paul II once said, “Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.”

Paragraph 2 of the Declaration of Independence of the United States dated July 4, 1776, states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Keep the above quote and excerpt in mind concerning health care. Webster defines unalienable as “impossible to take away or give up.” As a society, we have the freedom to make either the right or wrong decision. We can either choose to take care of one another and put others first or we can be selfish and only take care of ourselves — if we can afford it. By definition of our independence, the right to life cannot be denied as it is unalienable.

Concerning health care, we are talking about our citizens’ lives. Health care is about being born with dignity at conception, living with dignity throughout life and dying with dignity. We are a society that has the freedom to accomplish greatness when working together. Success depends not on individual decisions, but our civilized society’s decisions collectively.

The purist decision on health care is to pay percentage based on our income taxes. Collectively we are in life together. We cannot trust corporations and insurance companies in health care as they are only trying to make money for investors. Freeloaders can’t be trusted who do not pay for health care, as they will use it in distress, thus causing everyone else’s health care costs to rise.

I urge members of the United States House, Senate and presidency to come to a conclusion on a percentage based income tax on health care. The unalienable rights in the Declaration of Independence can no longer be ignored.