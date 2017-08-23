'KKK' written in series of Willard vandalisms

One complainant reported tomatoes being thrown at the windows of their residence and the words “KKK” written on their garage door.

The Ku Klux Klan, commonly called the KKK, is a right-wing extremist organization promoting positions such as white supremacy, white nationalism, anti-immigration and Nordicism, anti-Catholicism and antisemitism.

The crimes in Willard took place between the hours of 8 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Five residences were vandalized and several subjects reported obscenities having been drawn on their property. Officers responded to the first complaints and identified additional incidents occuring within the same block.

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with the crimes.

Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffins was unavailable for comment.