Couple sustain minor injuries after semi collides with car

At about 6:12 p.m., Megan Evans and her husband, Brock, were driving down Ohio 113 between Huber and Peru Center roads in Oxford Township when she missed a turn she meant to make and slowed down. According to deputies, Evans pulled off to the side of the road, halfway over the fog line and stopped. She told a Erie County Sheriff’s deputy that she had planned on turning in the driveway, but decided at the last minute to drive further down the road instead.

Evans re-entered the westbound lane of traffic, crossing the path of a semi driven by Edward Vogt, of Willard.

Vogt had been travelling at a safe distance behind Evans and had maneuvered to go around Evans’ car when he saw the vehicle was stopped, the sheriff’s office reported.

The semi’s passenger-side front bumper made contact with the car’s entire driver side. Vogt swerved, attempting to avoid the accident, crashing into the eastbound guardrail, while Evans’ vehicle struck the westbound guardrail and went off the side of the road.

Vogt reported no injuries.

Megan and Brock sustained minor injuries and were transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus Medical Center.