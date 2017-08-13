The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 53 years ago:

Officer from Norwalk dies in Army air crash

First Lieutenant William E. Schlachter, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Schlachter, 14 Jackson St., was among the five crewmen killed when their Army Air Force Flying Foretress crashed yesterday, two miles east of the Topeka, Kan. Army airfield.

Lt. Schlachter, the third oldest in a family of 10 children, was one of seven crew men aboard, according to the airbase officials. Two of the survivors were rushed to the Topeka Veterans Hospital where their condition was described as "fair."

The big B-17 plane, an Army spokesman said, was on a routine training flight when it crashed on a farm and immediately burst into flames. Cause of the crash was not known.

Lt. Schlachter, who was graduated from Norwalk High School with the class of 1941, entered the service Jan. 28, 1943. He was transferred overseas in November, 1944, during which time he was awarded the Air Medal with two oakleaf clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the European Theater Medal with battle stars.

Surviving, besides his parents, are sisters, Mrs. Mark Betschman, Monroeville; Mrs. B.L. Heyman and Mrs. Chet Steele, both of Norwalk; Jane, Verna, Gertrude, Joanne and Patricia, all at home; and Richard, also at home.

Garden, lawn prizes to be distributed

Inspection of Norwalk lawns, vegetable and flower gardens will be made next Tuesday preparatory to the distribution of numerous valuable prizes, it was announced today by Dr. R.E. Johnson, general chairman of Norwalk's recent Clean-Up, Fix-Up, Paint-Up, campaign.

Vet hardballers defeat Fremont Furnitures, 12-4

Playing the game that rained out last Sunday, the Black Furnitures of Fremont found the local V.F.W. outfit a bit too tough for them and went down on the wrong end of a 12-4 count, putting up a good scrap nevertheless.

Norwalk opened up with two runs in the first and it looked like a runaway, but the visitors tightened their defense and scoring was slowed considerably.

Tommy Hall was on the mound for the locals, and although giving up several his, held the Furnitures nearly helpless until the seventh, when they suddenly started to hit him heavily and he was replaced with Red Moore. Tom struck out some ten men during the six innings he pitched.

Kellog reunion held at Marion

The descendants of Martin Kellogg (Do you remember him? He lived to be nearly 106 years old on the farm south of Norwalk, now called Ye Old Homestead) gathered at the beautiful McKninley Park in Marion, O., Sunday, Aug. 8, for their 29th reunion, the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Smith. Fifty-three were present to enjoy the beautiful day and the picnic dinner. The president, Martin Brooks, called the business meeting with the gavel. Dues were paid, communications were read and election of officers was held. The results were Wilbert Kellogg, president; Walter Sparks, vice president Zalia Webber, Secy-treas.

Millie Wheeler was the oldest member present and Linda Ann Caris was the youngest. Howard and Eva Lutts extended and invitation to be their guests in 1949 to be held at the fair grounds in Huron County.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok