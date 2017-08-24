Thursday prep sports roundup

S. Central 3, M. Christian 0

GREENWICH — Thursday night was an easy one for the Trojans, as they picked up a win over the Flames in three games, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12.

Jenna West led South Central (2-1, 0-1) with eight aces, while hitting 18-of-20 with 10 kills. Izzy Hauler had four aces and was 24-of-24 hitting with 12 kills. Sam Jayes added seven kills and Sarah Oney had three aces and nine digs. Maddie Albert was 53-of-53 setting with 23 assists.

The Trojans will return to action on Monday when they travel to New London in a Firelands Conference match.

Clyde 3, Edison 2

MILAN — Clyde defeated Edison in a marathon Sandusky Bay Conference crossover match Thursday, 25-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 18-16.

Jordyn Mitnik had 27 digs and 10 points for the Chargers (0-2), while Jessica Stoll added 22 kills, 18 digs and 12 points.

Macy Stower contributed 16 points, four kills and 17 digs, while Kami Neuberger added 51 assists, Alana Fidler had four kills, Hannah Vitaz had 13 kills and seven blocks, and Melissa Kuhl added six kills and four blocks.

Also for Edison, Grace Houser had 10 digs and six points, while Lilli Schuster added four kills and two digs, and Brooke Houser had six points and two aces.

Both teams return to action Saturday with home tri-matches, as the Chargers host Old Fort and Mohawk, while Clyde entertains Oak Harbor and Mansfield Madison.

Lexington 3, Monroeville 0

MONROEVILLE — The Eagles dropped three close sets to Lady Lex in a non-conference match on Thursday.

Lexington earned wins of 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

Stacia Stieber was 15 for 16 serving with two aces to go with 24 digs, while Ashlyn Tommas was 6 for 6 with an ace. Kara Schafer notched 18 assists. At the net, Kelsie Palmer hadd nine kills and four blocks and Kirsten Stieber added five kills.

Monroeville (1-1) will host St. Paul on Tuesday in a Firelands Conference match on Tuesday.

Black River 3, N. London 0

NEW LONDON — The Pirates gave the Wildcats a tough time in Thursday’s non-conference match. New London (1-2, 0-1) fell in three sets, 25-16, 25- 23, 25-12.

Maryonna Cathey led the ‘Cats offensive with seven points, as Katie Layport scored six. Leah McNeely recorded 15 digs and Lili Bartow added 10 digs and 12 assists.

New London will host South Central on Tuesday as it returns to FC action.

TENNIS

Edison 4, St. Mary C.C 1

MILAN — The Chargers kept up their winning ways with a victory over the Panthers on Thursday in SBC Bay division action at the newly-done courts at Edison Park.

Edison started out with a win in first singles, as Mariah Medina defeated Mary Kremer 6-2, 6-1. Jayla Medina blanked Miranda Braden 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Emily Vogus took care of third singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Gabby Holly. Madisyn Frederick and Kassidy Burdue downed Natalie Vargas and Karen Landino 6-3, 7-6(3) in second doubles.

The Chargers only loss came in first doubles, as Marina Dix and Faith Lamb edged Lexi Weyer and Kaylee Ries 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Willard 5, P. Clinton 0

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes earned the sweep over the Redskins in an SBC cross division matchup.

Emma Moll picked up a 6-0, 6-3 Emma Eickert in first singles. Carlee Gibson won the second singles match 7-6 (2), 6-2 against Lauren Shaw. Addison Paxton defeated Bailey Cole 6-1, 6-1 in the third singles contest. At first doubles, Addie Slone and Jo Brubaker downed Lauren Steyer and Paige Steyer 6-2, 6-4. Tori Barnett and Whitney Robinson took care of Ally Batterton and Amelia Smith, 6-1, 6-2 in second doubles.

Willard will play at Norwalk today in another cross division match.

GOLF

Willard 210, St. Mary 226

SANDUSKY — Just 16 strokes separated the Crimson Flashes and the Panthers in Thursday’s Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division matchup.

Ellie White had the second-lowest score on the day with a 45, followed by Sierra Lewis’ 49. Madison Moneypenny shot a 56 and Grace Conaway added a 60.

Willard will return to action on Monday when it plays at Edison in another divisional match.

Edison 169, Oak Harbor 200

At Oak Harbor Golf Club, the Rockets’ Jaclyn Wojciechowski recorded three birdies en route to a match low 1-under 36, but it was the Chargers coming out on top in the Bay division match.

For Edison, Jordan Pruitt shot a team-low round of 38. Jacqueline Butler carded a 39, followed by a 40 from Zoe Grant and a pair of 52 from Lauren Neher and Abby Woodyard.

Madison Glaser’s 53, Delaney Hayes’ 54 and Hannah Genzman’s 57 rounded out the Oak Harbor scores.