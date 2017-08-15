Wildcats seeking another successful season

Zach Parr will be returning for his third season as head coach. Coming back with him this year are Weston Eibel, Ben Crawshaw, Jaylin Moffit and Caileigh Kropka.

This season will be a little different for Parr and the Wildcats.

“We have a lot of inexperience and youth. I return four letter winners, but after those four, I have two sophomores and some freshmen competing for the remaining two varsity spots,” Parr said.

That being said, though, the students have been putting in effort during the offseason.

“Throughout this summer, all of my golfers have done everything that I have asked of them and more. They have put in a lot of time working on the range and playing out on the course to prepare for this season. They are all very competitive and strive to be the best that they can be.

“My leadership at the top of my team is all a coach can ask for. I return Weston and Ben this season, who I think are two of the best golfers in the Firelands Conference. Jaylin has played in many (Lake Erie Junior Golf Association) tournaments this summer and I’m excited to see what he is going to do this season. Not only have these three worked on their own golf games this summer, they have taken on a leadership role and are willing to help out with my younger golfers,” Parr said.

Parr fears that the inexperience may show in the beginning, but may work itself out.

“Inexperience is definitely going to be a struggle at the start of the season. Potentially, I could have a couple golfers golfing in our tournaments at the beginning of the year that don’t have much varsity golf experience. I have 11 golfers on my team this year and golfers four through 11 have been shooting around the same scores. It is going to be a situation in which I am going to be switching the lineups around quite a bit at the beginning of the season to try and see who my best six golfers will be by the end of the year.”

With St. Paul losing the majority of its team from last year, New London’s main concerns are the southern FC teams.

“The league has so many question marks,” Parr said. “We return a good portion of our team that finished second, but a lot will depend on how our youth responds when playing under pressure. Crestview, Plymouth and Mapleton all had very good players last season that I am sure have only gotten better. I really think this season is going to be a battle every match and will come down to the FC tournament at the end of the year.”