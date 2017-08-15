Prep sports r-oundup

Wildcats fall to Willard

The New London Wildcats lost to Willard 177-183 on Tuesday during a match at the Willard Golf Club.

Ben Crawshaw led the way for New London with a 40 while Weston Eibel carded a 43. Jaylin Moffit added a nice third score with a 46 while Sean Andoisek added a 54, Dax Amburgy had a 61 and Hayden Liss rounded out the scores with a 62.

New London is back in action on Wednesday with a match against Plymouth at Woody Ridge.

Flyers down Mapleton in FC action

The St. Paul Flyers opened Firelands Conference play with a big win over Mapleton on Monday 193-258.

Leading the way for St. Paul was Gage Espy with a 41 while Zach Howman added a 46. Trevor Kusa also fired a 46 to add a nice third score. Zach McGregor carded a 60 while Like Miller added a 71 and Jexin McQuate added a 77.

Norwalk defeats Columbian

The Norwalk Lady Truckers defeated Tiffin Columbian Tuesday 185-203 at Eagle Creek.

Bethany Cring tied the school-record through nine holes with a 38, while Ana Little shot a 39, Hannah Dumbeck 48 and Regan Kastor 60.

Norwalk took fourth place in the Shelby Invitational on Monday with a team score of 411.

Hannah Dumbeck earned a medal in the invite with a 95 while Bethany Cring fired a 96 and Anna Little added a 97 to give the Truckers three impressive scores. Chloe Thomas carded a 123 while Noelle Jackson added a 135 and Madison Duncan added a 137.

The Lady Truckers are back in action on Wednesday hosting Vermilion.

St. Paul downs Buckeye Central

The Lady Flyers hosted the Buckettes in a non-conference match on Tuesday, capturing a 194-209.

Gabby Scavuzzo led all golfers with a 40. Caitlyn Corrigan carded a 47, Raquel Taggart 53 and Sara Scavuzzo 54.

On Monday, the Lady Flyers finished in the middle of the pack at the Shelby Invite on Monday with a 425 team score.

Gabby Scavuzzo led the way with a 91 while Miller Hosack carded a 108. Tori Pocos added a 116 while Sara Scavuzzo added a 110, Crace Gillen had a 128 and Brooke Bleile had a 140.

Willard finishes 10th at Shelby Invite

The Willard Lady Flashes gave it all they had at the Shelby Invite with just four girls participating in the event. They took 10th place with a team score of 431.

Elli White fired a 98 while Madison Moneypenny added a 102. Grace Conaway carded a 110 and Sierra Lewis added a 121.

TENNIS

Norwalk sweeps Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON — The Lady Trucker tennis team made quick work of the Redskins on Tuesday, picking up a 5-0 victory.

At first singles, Megan Berry defeated Emma Eickert 6-4, 6-1. Gabby Horowitz earned a 6-1, 6-4 win over Lauren Shaw in second singles. In the third singles match, Lizzie Ratliff knocked out Hannah Cross 6-1, 6-0.

The first doubles team of Macy Miller and Jordan Gran went the distance with Lauren Steyer and Paige Steyer, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 and Mara Berry and Emma Trost secured the second doubles win against Bailey Cole and Ally Batterton 6-0, 6-4.

“Megan found herself down 1-4 in the first set, but did a great job of maintaining her cool to win in two sets,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Gabby played very well today and stopped her opponents rally in the second set. Lizzie kept the ball in play a lot today. Macy and Jordan played a marathon match that was approaching the three hour mark when it finally ended. There were many long rallies that went their way. Mara and Emma made sure they were the more consistent team.”

The Lady Truckers (2-0) host the Edison Chargers today.