Roughriders shut out in season opener

Travis Sexton, Riley Gibbs and Jake Campbell combined for 432 rushing yards.

In contrast, Western gained 52 yards the entire game on the ground and another 27 through the air. Black River finished with zero yards passing.

Black River made 19 first downs total, compared to five for Western.

The Pirates took a 22-0 lead into intermission behind Sexton’s 44-yard run and Gibb’s 25-yard burst. At the half, the Black River offense already had amassed 226 yards on the ground.

Black River’s defense held the ’Riders to less than 100 yards for the game.

Three sustained drives by the Pirates in the second half resulted in a pair of touchdown runs by Campbell. Gibbs tallied the game’s final numbers with a 4-yard scamper with slightly less than 10 minutes remaining.

Plymouth 34, Buckeye Central 14

NEW WASHINGTON — The Big Red opened the season with a resounding win over host Buckeye Central on Friday.

Leading 7-0 after the first quarter, Plymouth scored 27 points over the second and third quarters to take a commanding 34-6 lead.

Seth Bailey ran 25 times for 145 yards with touchdown runs of 3, 7 and 32 yards to pace the Big Red. Kade Collins added 180 yards on 15 attempts.

Plymouth will entertain rival Willard next Friday.

Bellevue 21, Canton C.C. 17

BELLEVUE — Defending Division V state champion Canton Central Catholic's title defense began in earnest Friday night with a two-hour trip west to the Bellevue Athletic Facility.

But with a lot of new players and inexperience dotting the roster, the Crusaders might find the early going tough. Against the Redmen, that’s exactly what happened as the game’s lone turnover midway through the fourth quarter led to Bellevue’s game-winning drive in a 21-17 non-conference opening week victory.

After a second half that saw each team punt the ball away four times, senior Bryce McMurray intercepted a pass with 5:45 to play, setting up a final 64-yard drive that was all Bryce Ray. He used seven carries to cover all 64 yards, going in for the score from the 1 with 2:54 to play. It was his third touchdown of the game, and he finished with 147 yards on 27 carries.

Bellevue’s defense did the rest, letting the Crusader’s move the ball down to the Bellevue 32 before Hunter Singleton batted down a final pass from to seal the Redmen victory.

The first half featured the slow and steady Redmen attack versus the quick-strike Crusaders, resulting in a 17-14 CC advantage after the first two quarters. Bellevue used two 11-play drives in the first half, each resulting in a Ray touchdown run. His first, a 12-yard run off left tackle opened the scoring three and a half minutes into the game. His second, a 2-yard plunge with the help of a surge of Redmen at the goal line put Bellevue up 14-10 with 5:30 to play in the first half.

Riley Renwand finished the night 13-of-26 passing for 132 yards with no touchdowns for the Redmen, who visit Millersburg West Holmes on Friday.

Lutheran West 34, New London 0

ROCKY RIVER — The Wildcats found themselves in an early 21-0 hole in the first quarter that they were unable to claw out of in Friday’s season-opening loss against the Longhorns.

No further information was available.

The Wildcats host Firelands, a big winner at Edison in Week 1, next Friday at Recreation Park.