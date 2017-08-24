Joe Thomas on DeShone Kizer starting: 'He understands where he wants to take this team'

BEREA — Joe Thomas, who might want to consider a career in stand-up comedy after football, basically said "my bad" Thursday when asked about his prediction last week that Brock Osweiler will start the season because DeShone Kizer isn't ready.

"Everyone always asks me about quarterbacks," said Thomas. "I always say I don't really know anything about quarterbacks, and I proved it in this case. So I'm sure he'll get a laugh out of that maybe."

Thomas was referring, of course, to Hue Jackson's decision to start Kizer Saturday against Tampa Bay and the likelihood that the rookie will start the opener against the Steelers. Jackson expects the rookie to play well.

Out of deference to the 10-time Pro Bowler, Kizer said if Thomas spoke those words "he's probably pretty accurate." After being named the starter, Kizer said he knows Thomas has seen a lot of quarterbacks and "it's my ultimate goal for him to not see another one."

Music to the ears of the future Hall of Famer, who's already blocked for 18 starting QBs since he was drafted in 2007.

"It's exciting to hear him say that," said Thomas. "I've seen nothing but positives from DeShone. It's exciting to play with somebody that has that much passion for the game but also this team. He's an Ohio kid, and I think he understands what's happened here and he understands where he wants to take this team.

"You see the physical skills, obviously, and it's fun watching him improve and the way he grows from practice to practice."

Thomas believes Kizer will make a big leap once he's getting all the first team snaps and getting customized gameplans from Jackson.

"Hue is such a great quarterbacks coach," said Thomas. "He's a quarterback guru, and as you guys know, there's only one of Hue, so he's going to spend his most time with the guy he anticipates to start. Now that he's kind of named DeShone that guy, you're going to see DeShone's growth even exponentially increase."

Thomas said he didn't talk to Kizer about his Osweiler prediction and didn't even know if he knew about it.

"Everybody in the locker room understands as players we oftentimes get asked questions where we don't really have a great answer, but you try to answer as best as you can," he said.

Thomas, who speaks frequently with Jackson, said from the start that he'd be on board if Kizer earned the nod because of the faith he has in the coach.

"The improvement DeShone has made throughout camp has been impressive," said Thomas. "I wouldn't say surprising because he struck me as a really bright kid as soon as he walked in the building when he was on his draft visit and you can see the work that he's been doing has really led to some drastic improvement.

"So I wouldn't say surprised but definitely pleasantly pleased to see a rookie taking on the challenge of being the starting quarterback and doing the things he needs to to earn the coach's trust to be able to throw him out there in the third preseason game."

Still, he acknowledged there will be some uh-oh moments with a rookie at the helm.

"It's definitely the most difficult position to start when you're a rookie," said Thomas. "But we've got the right man for the job. You look at what Hue Jackson has done with young and rookie quarterbacks in his career, he's just the man to do it. What he did with (Joe) Flacco in his rookie year and Andy Dalton in his second year is really impressive.

"DeShone really embodies what a professional is, even as a rookie. He understands how to work, how to study the game. He understands the commitment it takes to be a starting quarterback. So if ever there was a great combination for a rookie quarterback and coach, it'd be Hue and DeShone."

Kizer, who will play at least a half Saturday night, will have a chance to prove to Thomas that he can command the huddle and the line of scrimmage. Thomas, who sat out the first two preseason games, will make his debut Saturday night.

"I have to continue to show him the type of worker that I am and how much time I'm putting in off the field (to make) sure that he can go out and get the wins that he absolutely deserves," said Kizer.

