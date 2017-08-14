Neuberger, Weinert and Raymore named captains

Drake Neuberger, Jordan Weinert and Rashod Raymore were announced captains by Norwalk head football coach Chris MacFarland on Monday morning.

Neuberger and Raymore were two of the top defensive players for the Truckers last season. Raymore led the team with 54 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. He also had 53 carries with 242 yards and four touchdowns. He had four catches for 67 yards on offense. Neuberger had 55 tackles last season with an interception at the linebacker position. He will also see time at tight end this season.

Weinert anchors an offensive like that should be a focal point for the Truckers this season. He also was a force on defense with 48 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks last season.

The Trucker kick off their season on next Thursday hosting Willard to kick off the 2017 season.