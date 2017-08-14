logo

no avatar
Monroeville Eagles

Monroeville 2017 football schedule

• Aug 14, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Monroeville 2017 football schedule

Aug. 25: Crestline

Sept. 1: St. Mary Central Catholic

Sept. 8: Margaretta

Sept. 15: Mapleton

Sept. 22: South Central

Sept. 29: New London

Oct. 6: Crestview

Oct. 13: Western Reserve

Oct. 20: Plymouth

Oct. 28: St. Paul

*bold indicates home games

 

2016 Results (10-2)

47 Crestline 13

41 SMCC 7

28 Margaretta 16

35 Plymouth 21

33 Mapleton 28

35 South Central 0

46 New London 13

18 Crestview 14

41 Western Reserve 16

8 St. Paul 14

Playoffs: 55 Windham 6 Div. VII Regional Qtr. @ Monroeville

0 St. Paul 24 Div. VII Regional Semi @ Sandusky Perkins

Recommended for You