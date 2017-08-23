Norwalk accepts $3.43 million bid for new fire station

“That’s about a half-a-million under what was estimated by the architects,” Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder told council during Tuesday’s meeting. “All the bids were under the estimate.”

Studer-Obringer Construction is based out of New Washington. There were six bidders.

“They’re a quality company. They do a lot of work around here. They came highly recommended,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said.

“They were well under the estimate. They all were within 5 percent … of what the architects told us,” he added. “Most of the site work has been completed.”

Scission told council he has been receiving checks with donations toward the fire station. Those donations will go into the capital improvement fund.

“It’s expected more donations will come in by the end of the year,” said Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen, who was attending her last council meeting.

Given the donations and account transfers, Eschen said she doesn’t expect the city to incur any debt and most likely won’t have to use the $845,000 in bond-anticipation notes that council approved earlier this year. Soission added that he always appreciated Eschen’s support of the fire station even when there were times when she was skeptical about how it would be funded.

Council president Steve Euton paid tribute to Eschen, who served as the city finance director for nearly 45 years.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this city,” said Eschen, who is retiring Aug. 31.

Euton said Eschen always served with integrity and patience and “was always available.”

“I really appreciated working with you,” he added.