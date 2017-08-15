Doughty crowned Junior Fair queen

“I feel great,” Doughty said, adding that the experience felt surreal. This was her third year running for queen.

Her friends and family feel she has earned this title.

“I am super proud of her,” Doughty’s mother, Cheryl, said after the pageant.

Doughty is a 2017 graduate of Monroeville High School and will attend The Ohio State University in the fall. She plans to major in political science. She is the current president of the Country-Kids 4-H Club, a member of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, the Huron County Junior Fair Board, CARTEENS, and the 4-H Committee. She is a Star View Drive-In employee.

Doughty played the tuba throughout high school and was part of Monroeville’s music and athletic departments. She plans on continuing this part of her life by being a member of the OSU athletic and concert bands. She will also be a member of the Stadium Scholars Program at OSU.

About 30 minutes before the pageant, the 10 contestants each received the same question: “Explain how your view of the fair has changed since you were nine years old.”

Each answered in a different way. Most of them included how much 4-H and the fair have impacted their lives and their friendships and how they have been able to improve through their projects and help the community.

After answering that question, each contestant drew an additional question out of a fishbowl. During the interview process, the contestants were asked to write down two questions and those were the available questions in the fishbowl.

Doughty’s question asked her to explain how an exhibit or showing shaped her. She answered this by telling the judges and the audience how showing animals taught her responsibility and helped her to build friendships.

Now that Doughty is queen, she said she hopes to visit a lot of fairs, especially while she is in Columbus for college.

Last year’s junior fair king, Aaron Smith, had something to say about each attendant, but he was especially happy for Doughty.

“I’m very happy she got it. She more than deserves it. She wanted it more than anyone I know,” Smith said.

First attendant to the queen, Annie Cummings, said she was surprised and excited about being announced. She said she wants “to make Huron County proud.”

Smith said Cummings has been trying to be on the court for as long as he can remember and that he is happy she earned that title.

The daughter of Chad and Stacy Cummings, she is a 2017 graduate of Willard High School who will attend Bluffton University this fall.

Cummings’ fishbowl question asked her how she plans to stay involved in the Huron County Fair now that her years of 4-H and being an FFA member have come to a close.

Cummings explained that she has two younger sisters and plans on coaching them to show animals and supporting them each year.

The second attendant to the queen is Pressley Buurma, the daughter of Bryan and Rachel Buurma and an incoming senior at Willard High.

“I didn’t expect to get anything, so I’m really happy,” Buurma said.

Buurma’s fishbowl question was “if chosen queen, what would you do to encourage more people to join your represented organization?” She said she would explain her organization to people, make it sound exciting and reach out to as many people as she can to help them join in.

Smith, mentioned earlier, added that Buurma also earned her spot on the court.

“She is a bright ball of energy. She represents Willard’s FFA well and I know she’ll do the same for Huron County,” Smith said.

Caitlyn Corrigan, a fair board member, also known as “Crafty,” shared her excitement for the winners.

“I’ve known these ladies for a couple years now and they all fit what they got. They’ll do a great job,” she said.

Before this year’s junior fair court was announced, last year’s court took the stage to thank their fellow court members, traveling royalty from other fairs, the judges, their families and friends and Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt for making the pageant and their time on the court possible and enjoyable.

There is no junior fair king this year because the lone candidate dropped out before the pageant.