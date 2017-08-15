Tucker Beathard delights Norwalk crowd

And Tucker Beathard didn’t disappoint.

Soon, the 22-year-old from Tennessee returned to the stage to sing his hit song, “Rock On,” delighting the energized crowd.

Afterward, Beathard told the Reflector he enjoyed playing in Norwalk.

“It was great,” he said. “To see the country fans up here — they obviously really take pride and respect in country music and it was an honor to play here. Anywhere in Ohio is always fun but tonight definitely didn’t let me down. I had a lot of fun tonight.”

Throughout the concert, Beathard thanked fans for attending his concert and explained some stories behind songs he performed.

“I want to thank you guys again for spending your hard-earned money and coming out,” Beathard told the crowd.

The encore described at the beginning is not something Beathard and his band usually do, but they decided to for this concert.

“Tonight it just felt really good and it was a great crowd and everything so we just wanted to keep playing as long as possible and do the whole encore thing and it was a lot of fun.”

Nigel Knop, a bass player from Illinois, has been touring with Tucker for a year. He previously toured with other bands.

Knop, who learned how to play the bass in middle school, said he had dreamed about performing and traveling since he was a kid.

The bass player said he was surprised by how many people came out for a Monday night concert, since the band is used to performing on days that are later in the week.

“It was a really cool crowd,” said drummer Derrick Young, who comes from Tishomingo, Miss. and has been playing drums for 16 years. “We were received really well. We heard the radio playing the song ‘Rock On’ earlier today and I guess they play it a lot. It makes you feel really good when you hear your song on the radio before playing and pumps you up.”

Some dedicated fans who traveled to see Beathard were excited about the concert.

One couple, Danielle and Jerry Barkman, made a three-hour trip from their home in Davidson, Mich. They started following Beathard a year ago, and this was their eighth time seeing him in concert.

“We’re super excited because he’s the only one playing tonight, so he’ll play longer,” Danielle Barkman said prior to the concert. “We know all of his songs but our favorite is ‘Better Than Me.’”

She sang along and took videos throughout the concert and was able to talk with the band afterward.

Beathard took time to take pictures with, sign autographs for and talk to anyone who wished to wait in line after the show. He stayed by the merchandise table for a while and took a personal interest in those who stopped.

One young boy talked to Beathard about playing sports when he is older, and Beathard encouraged him to pursue his dream.

Beathard earned a Div. I college scholarship for baseball out of high school, but declined it in favor of his music career. His brother is a rookie quarterback for the San Fransisco 49ers.

Heaven Gunn and Brianna Cantley, who both listed “Rock On” as their favorite Beathard song, usually attend concerts at the Huron County Fair. They said they had a great time and were very pleased that Beathard talked with them after the concert.

One unique fan, Becky Perhot Rodriguez, came to Norwalk from Lorain to have Beathard and his band sign her jeans. She was wearing a pair of jeans with at least 60 autographs on them. She said it started with a singer named Brantley Gilbert and she continues to add names to the jeans.