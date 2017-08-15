Agricultural Heritage Area takes fair-goers back in time

This interactive living history area displays a variety of trades in action to help patrons understand what life was like in the 1870s through the early 1900s. This includes a blacksmith shop, a saw mill and wood-carvers, brick-oven cookie making, a craft barn, homemade ice cream, farm equipment, flower and herb gardens, demonstrations, music and an 1870s farm house.

The farm crafts building contains items created by hand using various methods — crocheting, quilting, weaving, spinning, needlework, painting, broom-making, butter-making, flute-making and rope-making. Crafters in this building display how to perform many of those methods. Also on display are antique tools, antique furniture, shaker boxes and items from beekeepers. There are opportunities to purchase items here as well.

One table, run by the Senior Enrichment Services (SES) of Huron County, offers crotched and knitted items, such as hand towels. The pieces, available for purchase, are made by women of Norwalk and Willard.

Nora Downing, a resident of Norwalk, has been helping out for more than 10 years. She learned how to crochet from her mother and how to knit from her mother-in-law. She said her first knitting project was making Sunday jackets for her daughters when they were young.

On display but not for sale is a weather blanket that Downing created with squares of different colors that represent the temperature at the time she added them.

On Monday, first-year volunteer Cathy Combs of Willard sat at the SES table with Downing, who taught her how to knit.

For the past four years, SES has raised enough money from the fair and other activities to donate $100 worth of materials to 18 different charities, including toys for tots, and to make hats for the homeless.

A table for honey and beeswax candles also is set up in the farm crafts building. An observation hive also is on display.

John Schick of Norwalk, who has been beekeeping since 1981, began selling his products at the Huron County Fair four years ago.

“We supply a lot of education and information. Honey attracts people to the conversation,” Schick said, adding that he enjoys talking to people. He traveled to other fairs earlier this summer.

Richard Sprague, of Sprague Family Farms in Sullivan, also was at the table and shared information about the process of creating honey.

The fair’s heritage area is made possible by the Agricultural Heritage of Huron County, Inc. The group put together this area in 1975 to commemorate the country’s bicentennial the following year. The group’s motto and purpose is to “preserve the heritage of the agriculture in the area, to educate the present and to enrich the future.”

“I got into it (the heritage group) because I like living history. Instead of a museum where everything would be line up in a row, it looks like they just stepped out,” said Deborah Hopkins, a Norwalk native and Wakeman resident who, along with her husband, has been a member for about 21 years.

Hopkins was answering questions in the farmhouse Monday morning. The house contains a kitchen, dining room, formal parlor and family parlor on the bottom floor and three bedrooms upstairs, along with an outhouse outside. The stairs in the house are very steep and narrow to save floor space. There are also some dresses from the Willard Historical Society on display and a wedding scene in the formal parlor.

Hopkins said her favorite room is the dining room.

“That would have been the hub of the home. Mom would be there, setting things up. She could hear what was going on upstairs and see into the other rooms so it would be a good place to manage things,” Hopkins said.

The house was donated by Elizabeth and Owen Schafer in honor of their children. One of their daughters, Debbie Smith, still visits.

The Schafers’ grandson, Aaron Smith, stays very involved with the Huron County Fair and served as last year’s fair king.

“It’s nice knowing my grandma is the one who redecorated the room I grew up in when the house was moved to the fair. A piece of my family will always be there,” Debbie Smith said.

Donations and volunteer work supply what is needed for renovations and maintenance for the house.

This week, a donated quilt will be auctioned at the fair, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the junior fair board and the rest to the heritage group.

The Heritage Area Big Barn will be the place for a number of events this week.

Today, Tommy Hall and the Sunlighters will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, radio station K96 and 95.3 WLKR will be on hand from 3 to 7 p.m., with Dunk a DJ. Carlyle Smith will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday is stew day, with serving beginning around noon. It is served with bread and freshly-churned butter. Tommy Hall and the Sunlighters will entertain again from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday will feature square dancing with Danny Beck and the FADS from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the big barn dance will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., with many cake walks.

Meanwhile, near the front of this area of the far is the Little Red School House. It will host “Government 101” with these speakers scheduled:

Today: Huron County Clerk of Courts Susan Hazel at noon.; Annie from the Huron County Board of Elections at 1:30 p.m.; Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch Cawrse at 4:30 p.m.; and local author Eric Ebinger, speaking on Ohio presidents, at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Huron County Prosecutor Jim Sitterly at 1 p.m.; Huron County Commissioner Joe Hintz at 2 p.m.; and Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach at 3 p.m.

Thursday: Huron County Recorder Jan Tkach at 1:15 p.m.

The second annual silent auction, featuring items donated by Lowes, Home Depot, TCS, Pat Catans and Rural King, will take place all week, ending at 9 p.m. Saturday.