Local residents take part in food judging, canning and baking

A couple of the winners included Monroeville resident Laureen Adams and Aubree Featheringill, 7, of Norwalk.

Featheringill entered her fudge in the baking contest this year, winning best of show. She said she was very excited, grinning from ear to ear as she held up her big blue ribbon.

Adams won best of show in canning, her white cherries making this her seventh year winning best of show in that category.

“I never expected to win the baking,” Adams said. She stated she had been awake “since midnight” working on some of the baked goods, making a total of three cakes just that morning.

Adams also won best of show for her cookies and a “blueberry crumb top coffee cake.”

Adams said she does put some time into cooking for these events, adding: “I’ll start tonight for next year.”