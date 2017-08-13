Fairgrounds busy today in preparation for opening day Monday

The 2017 version of the fair opens at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through Saturday.

While setting up today, some said they had a lot to do and not enough hours to do it, while others said “things are running much smoother” than previous years. At least one change has taken place to this year’s schedule — the Junior Fair Horse Royalty contest was moved from Sunday to Monday afternoon after some unspecified mishaps caused few, if any, horses to be in the fairgrounds at that time.

Once horse trailers started rolling, though, the stalls and horse rings saw non-stop movement Sunday.

Alexis Miller, adviser for the Rhythmic Riders, said all 20 or so members of the club are excited for their year together at fair.

“Set up started kind of rough,” Miller said. “They didn’t get things exactly as organized as I’ve seen other years, but everybody kind of worked well together this year I think. They moved the stalls around and we all just kind of acclimated.”

Monroeville High School senior Emileigh Darr, who works the Fresh Squeezed Lemonade stand near the animal barns, said it seems like this year’s fair preparations are going well.

“It’s very calm,” she said. “It’s not been crazy (and) hectic. I mean, it is because everyone's trying to run to get their animals taken care of, but I feel like it’s been going quite smoothly. It hasn’t been a bunch of traffic jams, screaming and yelling like some years.”

Miller said this fair should have “a really good turnout.”

“There are going to be a lot of people that have already been coming out,” she said. “They’ve done a really nice job even just cleaning up the arenas and getting everything cleaned up in the back. I think it should be even better than other years.”

Austin Scott, 18, of Collins, said he’s looking forward to showing his horse Baloe since this will be his last year showing at fair in 4-H.

“I’m really looking forward to showing,” he said. “I’ve worked my butt off with him so I’m hoping for a good turnout.”

Darr and her friends felt the same way.

“I like to work the lemonade stand and hang out with friends,” Darr said. “It’s a blast. You get to meet up with all the people you haven’t seen all summer. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re my best friend, but I haven’t seen you, but let’s hang out today.’ Everyone’s here — the entire town — so you get to see everyone here.”

“And everybody is real excited,” 17-year-old Amelia Ruggles added. “I think everyone is very excited to see what this year’s fair has in store.”