Send us your first-day-of-school pictures

Those in Norwalk’s public and parochial schools will return to classes Thursday following summer break.

Please share your first-day-of-school pictures by emailing them to news@norwalkreflector.com.

If you want to submit them through Instagram or tag us on Instagram, that's OK too because it will save you time. Our Instagram username is norwalk_reflector"

We will post many submissions in a gallery on this website. We’ll also publish some of them in the newspaper. Feel free to include your child’s name, age and school for the caption in the paper.

We look forward to seeing and sharing your pictures!