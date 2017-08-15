The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 114 years ago:

The lawyer’s game

Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock, on the Woodlawn Avenue grounds, the disciples of Blackstone from Sandusky will doff their barristers’ wigs and don the mask and mitt in the endeavor to do up the lawyers from Norwalk.

The latter have been working overtime in the endeavor to acquire perfection in the art of handling the ball and bat by practicing all the week, and will try to live up to their reputation by trimming the attorneys from the lake in decisive style.

Norwalk’s batting order will be as follows: R. Wickham, C.F.; Kellogg, 3b; B. Wickham, C.; Bechtol, 2b.; Rowley, 1b.; Summers, S.S.; Seller, P., Leonard, L.F.; Martin or Pruner, R.F.

The admission will be 10 cents to defray expenses.

Having a delightful trip

Word has been received from Harry and Louie Doud, who went abroad several weeks ago, that they had a very pleasant voyage and were having a delightful time. They spent Sunday, Aug. 1, at Cologne, and were to spend last Sunday at Munich.

Kicked by a horse

Bert Chaffee, of Hartland, who was kicked in the head by a horse a few days ago, is slowly recovering from his injuries, which have been painful and serious.

Mr. Chaffee at one time lived in Norwalk, where he was employed by the McCrillis handle factory.

A feast of green corn

Huron Tribe, No. 200, Improved order of Red Men, will take in a class of twenty at a special meeting to be held this Friday evening under a special dispensation.

The first annual “green corn dance” will be held at Oak Point Beach pleasure resort on Aug. 16, and will be attended by over 400 Red Men.

The special meeting is held for the purpose of making Indians out of those who have applied for membership prior to the eve of the 16th. The committee of arrangements have completed their work and will report at this meeting the program. A good time and a feast of green corn will be the results.

Reunion at Lyme

Mrs. B.A. Griswold and Miss Angie Mallette went to Lyme this noon to attend the annual reunion and basket picnic of the “old girls” of Lyme, which is being held today at the home of ex-County Commissioner A.C. Williams.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok