Drug dealer sent to prison

Andrew S. Dunn, 34, formerly of 2 Old State Road, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted burglary. He received a 12-month sentence for the March 7 incident investigated by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Dunn the same day and transported him to the Huron County Jail.

Dunn was sentenced Monday to another 12 months in prison for two counts of trafficking in cocaine. He must reimburse the Monroeville Police Department $80 for the cost of drug analysis.

In another case heard Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court, Norwalk homeless resident Scott A. Rigg, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of aggravated burglary, grand theft (firearm) and breaking and entering. He will be sentenced Oct. 4.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count each of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property.

Rigg has been unable to post a $100,000 bond since the Norwalk Police Department transported him to jail June 10, the day of the break-in.

A West Seminary Street resident called 9-1-1 at 4:26 a.m. Police have said the male victim confronted two suspects who broke a second-story window and entered his residence. The confrontation happened on the first floor. Police said the suspects fled upstairs, went back through the broken window and one of them pointed a handgun at the victim, telling him to “back off.”

Officers found the suspects, one of whom was Rigg, a short time later when they were seen a bicycle on Monroe Street near North Hester Street. One suspect reportedly fled west on foot and the other continued northbound on North Hester on the bike.

In other court news:

• Joshua K. Baker, 25, of Fremont, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted robbery. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of theft and assault.

Baker will be sentenced Oct. 11. He has been unable to post a $50,000 bond since deputies transported him to the jail June 9.

• William Blanton, 52, of 2260 E. Ohio 162, North Fairfield, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days of discretionary jail time for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Also during his three years of probation, he must pay a $500 fine and $80 in restitution to Norwalk police for drug analysis. Discretionary jail time means Blanton’s probation officer can impose part or all of the sentence at any time without a hearing.

• Steven M. Burrows, 20, of 39 W. Seminary St., Apt. D, pleaded guilty to Monday abusing harmful intoxicants and was sentenced to 58 days in jail. Records indicate Norwalk police officers arrested him April 20.

• Danielle M. Davis, 30, of Fremont, pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto a detention facility. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed one of count of possession of drugs. Davis remains out on bond and will be sentenced Oct. 11.

• Bryan K. Eastman, Jr., 23, formerly of 26 Spring St., Apt. 13-A, was sentenced Wednesday to complete the Volunteers of America (VOA) sex offender program. Also as part of his three years of probation, he faces 60 days of discretionary jail time.

In July, Eastman pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of his address change. He remains in jail awaiting his transfer to VOA. Norwalk police arrested him April 25.

• Frederick L. Hartman, 76, whose address wasn’t available, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felonious assault in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a related firearm specification and one count of negligent assault. He remains out on bond and will be sentenced Oct. 4.

• Joshua R. Hunt, 33, of 173 North St., Apt. 5, Monroeville, was sentenced Wednesday to complete the Teen Challenge program as part of his five years of probation. He also must pay $15,803 in restitution to the victim and reimburse police $540.

Hunt had been unable to post a $105,000 bond since deputies transported him to the jail Feb. 14. He is awaiting transportation to Teen Challenge, an intensive, Christian-based treatment program.

• Todd M. Jobe, 44, of Port Clinton, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days of discretionary jail time and fined $500 for illegal processing of drug documents and deception to obtain dangerous drugs. He was placed on three years of probation.

• Jimmy L. Samuels Jr., 21, of 23 Newton St., Apt. 5-A, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft from a person in a protected class in exchange for prosecutors dismissing theft of a credit card. The defendant, who remains out on bond, is prohibited from contacting or having any association with the victim, according to court records. Samuels will be sentenced Oct. 5.

• Victor L. Sanchez, 26, most recently of 107 Washington St., Willard, was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days of discretionary jail time for failure to appear and possession of cocaine. Also as part of his three years of probation, he was fined $500 and must reimburse the Wakeman Police Department $80 for drug analysis.

• Eddie D. Tackett, Jr., 27, of 604 Dale Ave., Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated trafficking in carfentanil (a Schedule II drug). As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl).

Tackett has been unable to post a $25,000 bond since deputies transported him to the jail June 2. He will be sentenced Oct. 5.

• Megan R. Wiseman, 29, of 200 Benedict Ave., was sentenced Wednesday to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility. She had violated her probation by testing positive for drug usage and failing to report to/obey her probation officer. Wiseman’s probation was extended until December 2019.

Wiseman, who has been in jail since July 26, will remain in custody until she is transferred to a CBCF, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.