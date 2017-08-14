Midtown Laundry has a new owner with a ‘substantial makeover’ in the works

Brooks Rorapaugh became the new owner of the business in January after looking to invest in a laundromat for about two years. Already customers can see a difference with new lights and a few other visible changes.

“This opportunity came up and seemed the right fit for me so I just went ahead and jumped on it,” said Rorapaugh, who now lives just outside Norwalk.

Rorapaugh said he started with “paying greater attention to cleanliness — keeping it spruced up and tidy,” but also has made some major changes, including adding hot water

“The store did not have any hot water for quite some time beforehand,” he said.

“Right off the bat, I invested in a completely new hot water boiler for the store. I made some other changes in the term of electrical changes and lighting, changes behind the scenes,” he said. “I’m working on heating and ventilation projects, HVAC projects to improve the environment and operation of the laundromat as well.”

Additional “major improvements” are on the way very soon, he said.

Rorapaugh said he will change and replace about 90 percent of the equipment in the store with “new and current, high-efficiency machines — both washers and dryers.

“I’ll have more machines in here,” he said, adding some of the current devices are as old as 15 years.

“We’re going to rearrange the configuration of the laundromat a little bit and basically everything in here is going to be new — new washers, new dryers, new folding tables, new carts. We’ll have different sizes of equipment.”

Right now, the largest washer is a 40-pound machine. Rorapaugh said plans to “nearly double the capacity of the laundromat” and add an 80-pound machine and larger dryers to match as well. He said that means typically, while you could fit a king-size comforter or two large baskets of clothes in a 40-pound machine, potentially, depending on the weight and absorbency of the items, a customer could load two king-size bed spreads or four large baskets of clothing — a marked improvement that should help speed up large loads.

The owner said customers who have questions about what should be put in a load and those who have other inquiries can call the laundromat at 419-663-8060.

Rorapaugh said he has had several customers pleased to hear that the laundromat will not be shut down during the renovations. He plans to keep it running as close to full operation as possible.

“Renovation period is going to last approximately two weeks and so we just ask for our customers’ understanding and patience while we build a better laundromat and improve the business.”

While the renovations don’t have an official start date yet, Rorapaugh said customers could expect to see the finished changes within about two months.

“My goal is to be able to have this laundromat meet or exceed any laundromat in the area in terms of the ability to provide services for our customers,” Rorapaugh said.

Local investors announce $2.5 million acquisition, expansion

TIFFIN — Investors have announced the purchase of OCECO Inc., located in the Airport Industrial Park in Tiffin, as well as plans to expand the business.

The new owners have purchased the business and are in the process to purchase the real estate, as well as invest in new equipment. They also plan on adding six new employees to the existing workforce.

Founded in 1921, OCECO is a fabricator of high-quality safety equipment for flammable liquid storage and wastewater gas disposal systems. They supply airports and energy companies such as Marathon and Exxon Mobile and also do a large amount of business with municipalities, food production and factory farms. Key products include fittings, flame arrestors and gas purification systems. They operate out of a 38,000 square-foot facility in the Airport Industrial Park and have nine employees.

The purchase of OCECO has been in development for more than a year, and the new owners are working with several banks, SIEDC, and other partners to obtain funding and receive assistance with export promotion and energy efficiency incentives.

Stone Lab show raising funds for castle

SOUTH BASS ISLAND — The Friends of Stone Laboratory, in cooperation with Ohio Sea Grant and the Courthouse Players theater group, will present “The Andersonville Trial” at the South Bass Island Lighthouse at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit historic Cooke Castle on Gibraltar Island, constructed in 1864 and 1865 by Civil War financier Jay Cooke as a summer residence.

The play, written by Saul Levitt, depicts the 1865 trial of Capt. Henry Wirz, the only person tried for war crimes after the Civil War. He commanded the Andersonville Prison, where nearly 14,000 Union soldiers died of starvation and disease.

Tickets are $25 per person, with all proceeds supporting the Jay Cooke Home Restoration Fund. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at ohioseagrant.osu.edu/p/30x3b, but if the event does not sell out, some tickets will be available at the gate.

The event is held outdoors and will run rain or shine. Tents, chairs and restrooms will be available on site.

Guests should take the Miller Ferry from Catawba Island at 5 or 5:30 p.m. There will be no transportation from the Miller Ferry to the South Bass Island Lighthouse, which is located a 0.3-mile walk away from the ferry dock. The last ferry back to the mainland leaves the Put-in-Bay dock at 9 p.m.

