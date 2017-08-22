Fister hurls one-hitter as Red Sox rout Indians, 9-1

CLEVELAND — All of a sudden, the Indians can't seem to catch a break.

The offense fell silent after their first hitter of the night, and the Indians lost Tuesday night's game to the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on the field. But it has been in the trainer's room that they keep having the toughest luck.

On the same day on which pitchers Andrew Miller and Danny Salazar were placed on the 10-day disabled list, and it was announced that first baseman Carlos Santana would be out for a few days, the Indians also might have lost second baseman Jason Kipnis, who left the game with tightness in his right hamstring.

Kipnis already missed roughly a month with a strained right hamstring, which he sustained just before the All-Star break. He was activated off the disabled list on Aug. 6, but the club was still being cautious with him. Kipnis was given a day of rest on Monday and was acting as the designated hitter Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the first, Kipnis grounded out and came up a bit slow at first base. Yandy Diaz pinch hit for Kipnis in the third and took over as the club's designated hitter.

The injuries are suddenly mounting for the Indians. Along with Kipnis' uncertainty and Santana's lower back tightness, Miller and Salazar on Tuesday joined a long list of players on the disabled list, including Boone Logan, Lonnie Chisenhall, Josh Tomlin, Abraham Almonte and Michael Brantley.

On the field, the Indians' had a spark in the first inning but went dark the rest of the night. Facing Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister, Francisco Lindor led off the first inning with a solo home run, his first career lead-off home run and 21st of the season, further extending his career high for a single year.

From that point, Fister dominated. He went the distance for a complete game and didn't allow another hit.

And the Red Sox beat up Carlos Carrasco to the tune of six earned runs on eight hits in 62/3 innings. He also struck out six.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first on Hanley Ramirez's RBI single to center field, which scored Andrew Benintendi from second base. In the fifth, the Red Sox pulled away for good. Sandy Leon put the Red Sox on top with a sacrifice fly and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo home run.

Eduardo Nunez went on to drive in five runs from that point on a two-run double off Carrasco in the seventh and a three-run home run in the eighth off Shawn Armstrong, who was promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

