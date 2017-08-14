Mr. Heckelman, a native of Huron, married the former Margaret Rooksteel, of Lawn, W.Va., on July 8, 1967, at Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk. Pastor David Lunnes officiated the ceremony.

They are the parents of Dwight (Nadene) Heckelman, of Westerville, and Keith Heckelman, of Franklin, Tenn. They have one grandchild.

James was employed for 10 years as an electronic engineer at NASA Nuclear Reactor Plumb Brook Station, Sandusky. He is the founder of DAN-MARCO, Inc. where he served as president for 42 years. He is semi-retired as a senior technical advisor. His hobbies are scuba diving, photography, and swimming.

Margaret was a home economics teacher at Monroeville High School and subsequently helped form DAN-MARCO, Inc. She retired as vice-president. Her hobbies include reading and sending cards.

The couple is planning a trip to celebrate.