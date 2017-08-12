Mark your calendar for the annual outreach meeting

A second presentation of the 2017 update will be held at the Sandusky Service Center located at 2900 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio in Room 118 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 as well.

If you own or operate a farm, have forestland on your farm, or are just getting started in farming you need to attend this meeting. Topics to be covered will be NRCS Programs, FSA Programs, and the FSA Loan Programs. Other topics that will be covered are SWCD Assistance that is available, input from OSU Extension, and a CAUV update. John Jolliff, ODNR Service Forester will be the guest speaker at these meetings providing information on forestland management. We will cover information on cover crops, manure storage, high tunnel systems and much more. This is your opportunity to ask any questions you have on any of our programs.

We hope you will join us for information meeting at the presentation of your choice. Light refreshments will be served. If you have any questions or have a particular topic you would like us to address at the meeting, please feel free to contact our office.

Here are some other notes…

Maintaining stored grain quality: With summer here, producers are reminded to keep an eye on the condition and quality of the stored grain.

Remember to contact the FSA office if you notice changes in the condition and quality of the stored grain.

* * *

2017 acreage reporting dates: In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit their local county FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline. The following acreage reporting dates are applicable.

July 15 — Report all your Burley Tobacco, Cabbage (Planted 3/19/17-5/31/17), Corn, Grain Sorghum, Hybrid Corn Seed, Spring Oats, Popcorn, Potatoes, Soybeans, Sugar Beets, Tomatoes and all other crops. This date has now passed! If you failed to certify your crops for 2017 you will now be charged $$46 per farm. Certifying is a requirement to received benefits under most USDA programs. To avoid delay of your payments contact our office and schedule an appointment immediately to certify.

Aug. 15 — Report Cabbage (Planted 6/1/17-7/20/17).

Sept. 30 — Report Aquaculture.

Nov. 15 — Report Perennial Forage Crops.

Dec. 15 — Fall Barley, Fall Wheat, and all other Fall-Seeded Small Grains.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

* If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

* If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins. For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports contact the Huron/Erie County FSA.

* * *

Unauthorized disposition of grain: If loan grain has been disposed of through feeding, selling or any other form of disposal without prior written authorization from the county office staff, it is considered unauthorized disposition. The financial penalties for unauthorized dispositions are severe and a producer’s name will be placed on a loan violation list for a two-year period. Always call the county office before you haul any grain under loan.

* * *

Nomination for COC seats closed: The nomination period has ended for this year’s COC election. We have received petitions for two candidates in each of the two LAA’s that will elect a representative this year. Please watch for the bio’s on these candidates in next week’s column!

* * *

ARC/PLC sign up ends: The deadline to enroll your farms in the ARC/PLC program for 2017 ended on Aug. 1. If you have not submitted all supporting documents for these farms they are now due. Questions? Give us a call.

Diana Strouse is the county executive director for the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency. For more information, call the agency at 419-668-4113.